Electronic C&EN

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Intrigued by the environmental impact of consumption beyond necessity, I was pondering whether chemists as individuals can bring about a positive change to reduce environmental damage, and if so, whether others would follow. Here is an opportunity.

Each week, at least one C&EN article catches my attention and I spend time reading it fully and musing over the author's insights. It is a magazine that I love to read.

But what do I do with the magazines after reading them? I occasionally cut out an article and save it for reference; otherwise, I trash the magazines. I am sure many ACS members do the same. I wish there were an option to choose to receive C&EN electronically via e-mail or on the Internet and not receive the printed version that adds to environmental damage.

There is a benefit to this option. ACS would save on printing and paper costs. The reader can print a specific article if interested. Those who still want to receive the printed version could opt to do so.

A small contribution like this can make a big difference to our society and to the environment. I believe many ACS members would welcome this.

Siva Muthukrishnan
Cincinnati

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

