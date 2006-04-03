Enterprise sets propylene plant

Enterprise Products will build a new propylene fractionator at its Mont Belvieu, Texas, complex and expand its two propylene-gathering pipelines. Enterprise says the fractionator will increase its propylene/propane fractionation capacity by 1 billion lb per year, and the pipelines will add 3.3 billion lb of gathering capacity. The project is set for completion by late 2007 at a total cost of $205 million. Enterprise CEO Robert G. Phillips says the capacity is being added "at a time of significant growth in demand for propylene."
