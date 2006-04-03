Holland isless sweet

Holland Sweetener Co., a 50-50 joint venture between DSM and Tosoh Corp., will end production of aspartame in the fourth quarter. The company was founded in 1985 to exploit an aspartame process developed with technology from both parents. However, Holland Sweetener says the global aspartame business is facing oversupply and has become unprofitable for the venture. The shutdown will affect around 100 jobs on DSM's site in Geleen, the Netherlands. The decision does not affect Tosoh's own aspartame operations in Japan.
