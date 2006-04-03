Invista sells German fibers

Invista has penned a second deal disposing of German fiber assets. The former DuPont fiber business, now owned by Koch Industries, has signed a letter of intent to sell its German polyester yarn business to Performance Fibers, an affiliate of U.S.-based private equity firm Sun Capital, for an undisclosed sum. In January, Invista sold its nylon apparel fiber facility in Oestringen, Germany, to Israel-based nylon and resins maker Nilit. Sun Capital established Performance Fibers when it bought Honeywell's industrial polyester business in 2004. Last year, Sun purchased the North American polyester business of Diolen Industrial Fibers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter