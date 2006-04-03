Kemira, UEE in cetane pact

Finland-based Kemira GrowHow and the Spanish firm UEE Chem have set up a joint venture, CetPro, to make the diesel fuel additive 2-ethylhexyl nitrate. According to Kemira, the world market for such additives, known as cetane improvers, is expected to grow because of tightening emission standards for diesel vehicles and the general trend, especially in Europe, toward diesel-powered cars. Production is set to start in June in Tertre, Belgium; UEE will supply technology, and Kemira will contribute raw materials and logistics support.
