Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NASA reinstates asteroid probe

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

NASA has announced that it will restore funding for the Dawnmission: a robotic mission to explore the asteroids Vesta and Ceres, which orbit the sun between Mars and Jupiter. The mission, which will use a newly developed xenon ion engine, focuses on studying the 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid pair to gain insight into the origins of the solar system. The decision to reinstate the mission came less than a month after the agency terminated it because of cost overruns and technical problems. "We revisited a number of technical and financial challenges and the work being done to address them," explained NASA Associate Administrator Rex Geveden, who chaired an agency review panel. "Our review determined the project team has made substantive progress on many of this mission's technical issues." The mission is expected to be launched in mid-2007 at a total project cost of $446 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA: Support To Enable Future Asteroid Mission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LADEE Aims To Unlock Moon’s Glow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Commercial Spacecraft Heads To Space Station

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE