Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Novartis fills its drug pipeline

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Novartis went on a buying spree last week, licensing two latestage drugs and a third product in preclinical development. The company exercised its option to license Idenix Pharmaceuticals' valopicitabine, an oral antiviral in Phase IIb studies to treat hepatitis C. The move comes less than a week after Idenix said it would have to adjust the dosage of the compound due to gastrointestinal side effects, a setback that is likely to delay the start of Phase III trials by at least six months. Idenix will get $25 million up front and up to $525 million in license and milestone fees. Novartis also bought for an undisclosed sum the rights to agomelatine, which is in Phase III trials to treat depression, from French pharmaceutical company Servier. And the Swiss firm bolstered its early-stage pipeline through a licensing agreement with SGX Pharmaceuticals. The pact gives Novartis access to SGX's preclinical compounds and research in inhibitors that treat drug-resistant chronic myelogenous leukemia, or CML. Novartis' nilotinib is already in clinical trials for this use. Novartis' Gleevec treats CML, but some patients can't tolerate it or develop resistance to it. Under the deal, SGX will receive $25 million up front from Novartis and as much as $515 million in milestone payments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BMS compounds go to Biogen, Roche
AstraZeneca Snags Stake In Acerta …
Galapagos, Gilead Join For Filgotinib

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE