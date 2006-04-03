Petrobras moves on big complex

The Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has picked a site in the cities of Itaboraí and São Gonçalo, state of Rio de Janeiro, to build a previously announced $6.5 billion petrochemical complex (C&EN, Nov. 14, 2005, page 38). Petrobras says the first phase is a complex that will turn heavy oil into ethylene, propylene, benzene, and p-xylene. A second phase will involve the local firms Oxiteno and Suzano Petroquímica and make derivatives such as styrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and ethylene oxide. The complex is set to start up in 2012.
