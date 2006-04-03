Prices rise in February

U.S. chemical prices continued to rise in February, according to data from the Labor Department. The government data show the producer price index for all chemicals increasing 0.7% from the previous month and 9.8% from February 2005 to 204.6 (1982 = 100). Meanwhile, the increase for basic chemicals was even greater. This important segment showed a month-to-month rise of 1.0% to 208.4. The February basic chemical index surged 16.3% from the comparable month last year.
