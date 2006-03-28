Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

RNAi Works In Monkeys

Liposome system delivers short RNAs, gene silencing, and sustained cholesterol reduction

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 28, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Silence, Please
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF PROTIVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS
A liposomal system developed by Protiva Biotherapeutics was used for long-acting systemic delivery of siRNAs in monkeys.
Credit: COURTESY OF PROTIVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS
A liposomal system developed by Protiva Biotherapeutics was used for long-acting systemic delivery of siRNAs in monkeys.

The gene-silencing technique RNA interference has moved a step closer to becoming a viable therapeutic approach. Scientists at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, Mass., used RNAi in monkeys to silence the gene for apolipoprotein B (ApoB), a protein involved in cholesterol metabolism. The study was published in the online edition of Nature on Sunday (Nature, published online March 26, dx.doi.org/10.1038/nature04688). Muthiah Manoharan, vice president for drug discovery at Alnylam, also described the work on Monday in a symposium sponsored by the Division of Medicinal Chemistry at the ACS national meeting in Atlanta.

Tracy S. Zimmermann and coworkers gave monkeys a single injection of a short interfering RNA (siRNA) in a liposomal formulation optimized for delivery to the liver. Within 48 hours, expression of the ApoB gene in the liver dropped by more than 90%. The levels of ApoB, serum cholesterol, and low-density lipoproteins (commonly known as "bad" cholesterol) also dropped significantly. The effects lasted for 11 days.

In an earlier study with mice, the siRNA was conjugated to cholesterol (C&EN, Nov. 15, 2004, page 9). The liposomal delivery system was effective with doses as low as 1 mg/kg of body weight. "We're continuing to optimize the use of chemical conjugates," says John Maraganore, president and CEO of Alnylam. "At the same time, we've been exploring other ways of delivering siRNAs systemically. We believe that multiple technologies can be brought to bear."

John J. Rossi, a molecular biologist who studies RNAi at the Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., cites as an important advance the fact that a lower dose is needed with the current delivery system than with the cholesterol conjugate. "The amount of material that's going to be needed to get a systemic effect is much less than shown previously with the cholesterol-tagged molecule," he says.

Although Alnylam has yet to declare its first candidate for systemic RNAi, the company continues to move toward clinical trials. "With liposomal technologies, we have a near-term opportunity and solution that can be used to begin to build our clinical pipeline," Maraganore says. "We're now in the position where we can begin to advance systemic RNAi therapeutics toward human clinical testing as early as the next 18 to 24 months."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The many ways to inhibit PCSK9
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Without these lipid shells, there would be no mRNA vaccines for COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gene Silencing By Design

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE