Voluntary CO2 reductions rise

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
U .S. firms voluntarily cutting their greenhouse gas emissions reported a 3% reduction in 2004 compared with 2003, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). A total of 226 companies and other entities—including power plants, oil companies, and auto and concrete manufacturers—participated in the effort. They reported reductions equaling 277 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2004, compared with 270 million metric tons in 2003. Total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2004 were 7,122 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, an increase of 2% from the previous year, EIA says. Since the program began in 1994, the number of firms reporting emissions cuts has grown by 109%, although they still represent a relatively small portion of the U.S. economy. The report is available at www.eia.doe.gov/oiaf/1605/vrrpt/sum mary/index.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

