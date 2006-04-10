SERENE [+]Enlarge Credit: Frankenmuth Convention & Visitors Bureau Photo

The 38th Central Regional Meeting (CRM 2006), hosted by the ACS Midland Section, will be held in Frankenmuth, Mich., from Tuesday, May 16, through Saturday, May 20. The meeting's theme is "Diverse Interactions: The Elements of Success" and will focus on topics ranging from advanced lithography, advanced materials for portable energy devices, alternative feedstock, biotechnology, defense applications of nanotechnology, environmental challenges, nanocomposites, and optoelectronics and photonics. In addition, the 39th Annual Silicon Symposium will be held concurrently with CRM 2006.

Visit the program website, www.crm2006.org, for complete registration information, program details, hotel reservations, and networking events. Program Summary

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

CRM 2006 will open with a plenary presentation, "Ecology, Economy, and the Sea" by Jean-Michel Cousteau, son of the late Jacques Cousteau. Famous for his intimate knowledge of the sea, Cousteau is committed to preserving clean water and the ocean for all creatures. The 39th Annual Silicon Symposium will feature a presentation by the 2006 Fredric Stanley Kipping Award winner, Akira Sekiguchi.

Planned symposia include "Analyzing the World around Us: Technicians' Symposium," "Brewing Science," "Functionalized Polymer Interfaces & Adhesion," "History of Chemistry in the Midland Area," "Knowledge Management & Data Mining," and "Small Chemical Business." Sessions focusing on regional interests are "Coatings Technology," "Personal Care," "Pharmaceuticals," and "Rubber & Elastomers Technology."

WORKSHOPS

Workshops are scheduled covering such topics as "Targeting the Job Market," "R??sum?? Preparation," "Interviewing Skills," "Bringing Science to Life in the Classroom," "Cousteau Workshop," "Intersection Hunting ... One Giant Leap to Innovation," "Nanotechnology: It's a Small, Small World," and "Science Literacy & Educational Outreach."

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special events include a symposium reception at the Bavarian Inn Lodge on Tuesday; the ACS Science Education and Awards Banquet on Wednesday; the Women in Chemistry Luncheon and a Student-Professional Mixer on Thursday; an outdoor barbecue, including passes to the 2006 World Expo of Beer on Friday; and the Silicon Symposium Banquet on Saturday.

On Thursday morning, all registered attendees are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation at the District Director's Breakfast, hosted by ACS board member and District II Director Diane Grob Schmidt. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS.

EXPOSITION

The exposition for the event will be held at the Bavarian Inn Lodge and will include breaks and poster sessions. Space is still available, and vendors wishing to participate should visit the show website, www.crm2006.org, for additional information. A downloadable application form is available on the Exposition page, which can be sent to the exposition chair, Brett Zimmerman, by e-mail at b.zimmerman@dowcorning.com, by fax at (989) 496-6824, or by mail to Zimmerman at CO42D1, 2200 West Salzburg Rd., Midland, MI 48686, by May 1.

AWARDS

CRM will feature national, regional, and local award presentations. The 2006 ACS Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry will be presented to Akira Sekiguchi, University of Tsukuba, Japan. This award is sponsored by Dow Corning to recognize distinguished contributions to the field of silicon chemistry and to stimulate the creativity of others. In addition, three ACS regional awards will also be presented at this meeting: the 2006 ACS Industrial Innovation Award for industrial chemists whose creative innovations have benefited society and the 2005 and 2006 ACS Central Region High School Teacher of the Year Awards. With several ACS local section awards honoring teachers and students, the ACS Science Education and Awards Banquet on Wednesday, May 17, should be a memorable event.

ACS CHEMJOBS CAREER CENTER

The Chemjobs Career Center houses a wealth of professional development programs and services to enhance your career potential, including an on-site library and r??sum?? reviews. The following workshops will be held on Wednesday, May 17: "R??sum?? Preparation," 9 AM; "Interviewing Skills," 10 AM; and "Targeting the Market," 11 AM.

Individual résumé reviews will also be held on Wednesday, so bring a copy of your résumé. Sign-up for résumé reviews will begin on Tuesday concurrent with the regional meeting registration. For more information, call the ACS Department of Career Services at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6210.

The Chemjobs Regional Employment Center (CREC), ACS's employment center, provides members and employers with a venue to meet and discuss job opportunities. CREC services are open to ACS members and national and student affiliates. All participants must sign up for CREC as well as register for the meeting. CREC will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Job seekers must sign up at chemistry.org/careers. Employers interested in recruiting on-site or posting positions in absentia may obtain registration and fee information from the Career Services home page at chemistry.org/careers or by calling (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209.

HOUSING & TRAVEL

Visiting Frankenmuth, "Michigan's Little Bavaria," is an outstanding family experience. The town also features a variety of shopping opportunities. It is also home of one of Michigan's most beautiful golf courses, the Fortress. Located 90 miles north of Detroit, Frankenmuth is served by three airports: MBS International Airport in Saginaw, Bishop International Airport in Flint, and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge and Bavarian Inn Restaurant, located within a quarter mile of each other, will serve jointly as the site for the meeting. The Bavarian Inn Lodge is the primary meeting site. A shuttle will run daily between the Bavarian Inn Lodge and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant throughout the meeting.

Special room rates for attendees are available at the Bavarian Inn Lodge. To book a room online with a credit card, go to www.crm2006.org and click on the Bavarian Inn Lodge link. Follow the instructions to make an online reservation. You will be asked to create a password that you can use to access the reservation at any time. If you do not wish to use a credit card or prefer to reserve by phone, call the Bavarian Inn Lodge toll-free at (888) 775-6343.

If you will be bringing a tax-exempt form with you, please note this fact on the reservation comment line when making a reservation. Discounted conference rates are available right up to the event date.

Immediately following the CRM/Silicon Meeting is the 2006 Surface Analysis Workshop at Kettering University in Flint, Mich. Participation, including registration and housing, is free. For more information, visit the Special Events section of the CRM website, www.crm2006.org.

To encourage early registration, meeting organizers will hold three drawings for iPod nanos. The three winners will be drawn from a list of early registrants. You must be a paying attendee to be eligible to win. Winners will receive their iPods at the conference. This is your last chance to participate as the drawings will close at the end of April, so register now at the meeting website or at the ACS regional meetings site at chemistry.org/meetings/regional.

PROGRAM SUMMARY

TUESDAY, MAY 16

5:00-7:30 PM-Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS Symposium Reception at the Bavarian Inn Lodge

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

9:30 AM-2:30 PM-Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

MORNING PLENARY

MORNING SYMPOSIA

Advanced Materials for Portable Energy Devices I

Polymer Characterization I: Characterization of Polymer Branching

Catalysis I: Olefin Catalysis & Plastics Materials

Biotechnology

Environmental Challenges: Issues & Solutions

Optoelectronics & Photonics: Polymers, Devices & Applications

Defense Applications of Nanotechnology

Coatings Technology Symposium

MORNING WORKSHOP

Science Literacy & Educational Outreach

POSTERS & EXPOSITION

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Advanced Materials for Portable Energy Devices II

Polymer Characterization II: Functional Polymers

Catalysis II: Catalysts & Advanced Materials for Clean Energy

Biotechnology

Environmental Challenges: Issues & Solutions

Optoelectronics & Photonics: Polymers, Devices & Applications

Defense Applications of Nanotechnology

Coatings Technology Symposium

AFTERNOON WORKSHOP

ACS Career Services: Targeting the Market, Résumé Preparation, Interviewing Skills

THURSDAY, MAY 18

9:30 AM-2:30 PM-Exposition

5:00-7:30 PM-Exposition

MORNING SPECIAL EVENTS

ACS District Director's Breakfast

Women in Chemistry Luncheon

ACS Student-Professional Mixer

MORNING PLENARY

"Biotechnology & The Future of Personal Care." Jim Thompson, Procter & Gamble

MORNING SYMPOSIA

Personal Care

Alternative Feedstock I: Petroleum Alternatives

Nanocomposites: Science, Technology & Commercial Applications I

Computational & Theoretical Science I

Emulsion Polymerization & Latex Technology I

Rubber & Elastomer Technology

Advanced Lithography

Functionalized Polymer Interfaces & Adhesion

Knowledge Management & Data Mining/ul>

MORNING WORKSHOP

Bringing Science to Life in the Classroom

Intersection Hunting ... One Giant Leap to Innovation

POSTERS & EXPOSITION

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

History of Chemistry in the Midland ACS Section Area

Alternative Feedstock II: Renewable Feedstock

Nanocomposites: Science, Technology & Commercial Applications II

Computational and Theoretical Science II: Computational & Theoretical Materials Science

Emulsion Polymerization & Latex Technology II

Rubber & Elastomer Technology

Advanced Lithography

Functionalized Polymer Interfaces & Adhesion

Knowledge Management & Data Mining

AFTERNOON WORKSHOP

Bringing Science to Life in the Classroom

FRIDAY, MAY 19

9:30 AM-2:30 PM-Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

ACS Barbecue, Bavarian Inn Lodge

World Expo of Beer

MORNING PLENARY

"2006 Fredric Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry," Akira Sekiguchi, University of Tsukuba, Japan

MORNING SYMPOSIA

Brewing Science

Surface Characterization I: Improving the Speed of Characterization

Analyzing the World around Us

Small Chemical Business

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Education

Silicon Symposium: Silicon-Silicon Multiple Bonds

Silicon Symposium: Silicon & Organosilicone Materials I

Silicon Symposium: General Silicon Chemistry I

MORNING WORKSHOP

Nanotechnology: It's a Small, Small World

POSTERS & EXPOSITION

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Brewing Science

Surface Characterization II: Differentiation of Barrier Coating/Film Performance

Analyzing the World around Us

Small Chemical Business

Nanotechnology: Undergraduate Symposium

Chemical Education

Silicon Symposium: Silicones in Lithography

Silicon Symposium: Silicone & Organosilicone Materials II

Silicon Symposium: General Silicon Chemistry II

SATURDAY, MAY 20

SPECIAL EVENTS

39th Silicon Symposium Banquet, Bavarian Inn Restaurant

MORNING PLENARY

"A Stretchable Form of Single-Crystal Silicon & High-Performance Electronics on Elastomeric Substrates," John A. Rogers, University of Illinois

MORNING SYMPOSIA

Silicon Symposium: Synthesis of Organosilicon Compounds & Intermediates I

Silicon Symposium: Silicon in Catalysis I

Silicon Symposium: General Silicon Chemistry III

POSTERS

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Silicon Symposium: Synthesis of Organosilicon Compounds & Intermediates II

Silicon Symposium: Silicon in Catalysis II