Pharma Outsourcing
The search for a cure for cancer unites three partnerships between a drug developer and a pharmaceutical chemical company
April 10, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 15
The search for a cure for cancer unites three partnerships between a drug developer and a pharmaceutical chemical company
Credit:
The search for a cure for cancer unites three partnerships between a drug developer and a pharmaceutical chemical company
Method enables fabrication of circuit components starting from a liquid silane
Researchers are seeking earlier detection and method to slow progression of disabling disease
Scientific fraud and other serious ethical violations pose persistent questions, challenges for editors
Relenza is less well-known than Tamiflu, but its use is equally controversial
New global chemical management pact is major focus of GlobalChem conference
Marine microorganisms yield an abundance of new natural products with therapeutic potential