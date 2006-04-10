BASF will make nylon feedstock

Under a supply agreement with Swiss polymer maker EMS-Chemie, BASF is building a cyclododecanone plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany. EMS converts cyclododecanone into laurolactam, an intermediate for nylon-12, at a Japanese joint venture plant with Ube Industries. BASF says it makes the cyclododecanone in a groundbreaking three-stage process, as opposed to the customary five-stage route. BASF says the cyclododecanone raw materials butadiene and nitrous oxide are readily available in Ludwigshafen.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter