BASF seals slurries deal

BASF has entered a license and development agreement with TMP, a joint venture between the Japanese firms Toppan Printing and TDK, for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries. The partners are targeting slurries used to smooth copper and barrier layers in semiconductor wafer production. TMP already markets CMP slurries to customers in Japan; BASF has licensed TMP's technology and will manufacture slurries for customers outside of Japan.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter