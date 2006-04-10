Advertisement

Call For Abstracts For Southeast Regional Meeting

April 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
The 58th Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS 2006) will be held Nov. 1???4 in Augusta, Ga., at the Augusta Marriott Hotel & Suites along the banks of the Savannah River. The ACS Savannah River Section is hosting the meeting in collaboration with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Central Savannah River Section.

Meeting highlights include a variety of technical sessions with emphasis on energy, medicinal, engineering, and analytical fields; special events to encourage interaction among meeting attendees; and a large exposition with 50 to 60 booths.

Symposium topics include linking polymer chemistry and engineering, functional polymers and biomacromolecules, nuclear medicine, chemistry of aging, chemistry of drug abuse, chemistry of explosives, surface-enhanced vibrational spectroscopy, laser-induced ablation and plasma spectroscopy, beryllium analysis, modern developments and applications of mass spectrometry, organic synthesis and organic catalysis, future energy needs, frontiers of nucleic acids chemistry, bioremediation, food-safety sensors, biosensor systems for chemical and biological threat-agent reduction, agrochemical applications in the Southeast, nuclear fuel cycle processing, radiochemical separations, and ceramics and glass chemistry.

Also featured are the Henry Hill Award and Cope Scholar Award symposia. AIChE symposium topics include thermochemical routes to hydrogen production, advances in nanoscale catalysis design for hydrogen storage, and chemical processing in the commercial chemical industry and in the Department of Energy.

An awards luncheon will honor recipients of the ACS Regional Industrial Innovation Award, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Promoting Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the Regional Award for Volunteer Service. The ACS Department of Career Services will present workshops and hold a regional Chemjobs clearinghouse on-site. Saturday's Education Day program will include a Graduate School Fair, workshops, a Chemagination contest, an undergraduate poster session, and a variety of workshops including one on computers in chemistry and one on POGIL (Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning).

An exposition will take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2 and 3. Booth space is going quickly, so visit the meeting website for additional information and an application form, or contact the exposition chair, Stephanie Myers, at (706) 667-4514 or e-mail: smyers@aug.edu.

The online abstract submittal program and online and downloadable advance registration forms are now available through the SERMACS 2006 website, www.ser macs2006.org. Visit the website periodically for program updates. The deadline for abstracts is Friday, Sept. 1. Take advantage of the lower rates offered to early registrants by signing up before the Oct. 9 deadline.

SERMACS 2006 has reserved a block of rooms at the Augusta Marriott Hotel & Suites. Call (706) 722-8900 or register online through the website. Use group reservation code SERSERA for the main tower or SERSERO for the suites. Rooms must be booked before the hotel reservation deadline of Oct. 1 to ensure the meeting discount rate.

For more information, contact the general chair, Chris Bannochie, at (803) 725-8088, or e-mail: sermacs2006@srs.gov, or the programming chair, Tom Crute, at (706) 667-4517, or e-mail: tcrute@aug.edu.

