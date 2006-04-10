Ciba, Biosignal target biofilms

Ciba Specialty Chemicals and Australia's Biosignal will develop antimicrobial products based on Biosignal's antibiofilm technology. Ciba will have an exclusive license to the technology in markets including plastics, coatings, paints, fibers, and paper products. The formation of biofilms in many industrial environments can lead to fouling, corrosion, and material degradation. Biosignal's technology is based on a discovery that the Eastern Australian seaweed Delisea pulchra produces natural furanones that disable bacterial ability to colonize.
