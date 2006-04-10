Cognis owners ready to sell

The owners of specialty chemical company Cognis say they have decided to "explore and pursue" their strategic options in light of the current "attractive market environment." Cognis was acquired from Henkel in 2001 by investors, including Permira Funds and GS Capital Partners, which from the start made it clear that they wanted to sell the company eventually. Last week, Cognis reported 2005 sales of $3.9 billion, up 3.3% from 2004.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter