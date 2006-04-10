Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ferro Financials

Ferro Corp. has filed restated 2003 and 2004 financial report

by William Storck
April 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ferro Corp. went to the wire in reporting its restated 2003 and 2004 10-K audited annual financial reports to the Securities & Exchange Commission. SEC had given the Cleveland-based company until March 31 to file the documents, which were delayed while Ferro investigated accounting irregularities. Ferro has yet to file its 10-K for 2005 but says that will be done by the third quarter of this year.

Besides making the SEC deadline, the filing was also important because the New York Stock Exchange had threatened to delist Ferro's stock if the coatings and performance chemicals company didn't file by the end of March. Now, Ferro's stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE.

On the plus side, Ferro has received a 90-day waiver from lenders that will allow it to sell debt to raise cash. In addition, the company got a commitment for a new $700 million credit line from National City Bank and Credit Suisse.

After announcing the credit arrangements, however, Ferro received a notice that it was in default from an unnamed holder of $15 million in debt that cited Ferro's failure to file timely financial statements as the reason. Ferro has 90 days to remedy the cause of the default.

The default triggered a warning from KPMG, Ferro's independent accounting firm, which said, "The company faces certain liquidity uncertainties that raise substantial doubts about [Ferro's] ability to continue as a going concern."

Ferro also announced the adjustments for the accounting problems in its polymer additives business that initially triggered its current state. They lowered earnings by $10.1 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemtura Emerges From Bankruptcy
Thousands File Claims Against Chemtura
Slow Economy Hits More Chemical Firms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE