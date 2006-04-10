Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

GSK, Sirna in respiratory drug pact

April 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

In the latest show of faith in the potential of gene-silencing technology, GlaxoSmithKline has teamed up with Sirna Therapeutics to develop RNA interference-based drugs to treat respiratory diseases. GSK will make an initial payment of $12 million comprising cash and investment in Sirna stock. Sirna says it could rake in another $700 million in milestone payments and royalties on potential product sales. Sirna will supply optimized and formulated short interfering RNAs against targets generated by both companies. GSK will then conduct all preclinical and clinical development of the compounds and will commercialize any products that come out of the alliance. The deal between GSK and Sirna underscores major drug companies' growing interest in adding RNAi-based drugs to their pipelines. In February, Novartis expanded its relationship with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop RNAi therapeutics for pandemic flu. Alnylam also has a relationship with Merck, while Sirna is developing eye disease drugs with Allergan.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche, Alnylam team up for RNAi
Gilead grabs Nurix molecule for $20 million
Takeda taps Anima Biotech to drug mRNA translation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE