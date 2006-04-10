Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Industry Calls For Action On Energy

U.S. manufacturers urge Congress to allow more offshore drilling

by Glenn Hess
April 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Michael McCoy
Credit: Photo By Michael McCoy

A broad coalition of industrial consumers of natural gas launched a campaign last week to win congressional approval of legislation that would open new areas of offshore waters to energy exploration and development.

At a Washington, D.C., news conference, representatives of the recently formed Consumer Alliance for Energy Security said rapidly rising domestic gas prices are damaging the U.S. industrial base, citing a loss of more than 3.1 million manufacturing jobs since the price surge began in 2000.

"America is suffering an energy crisis, which is hurting our economy and threatening our jobs," said John M. Engler, president of the National Association of Manufacturers. "With our manufacturing base and our communities at risk, it's time to reduce costs and expand supplies."

"Every single American is feeling the pain of high energy prices," added American Chemistry Council President and CEO Jack N. Gerard. After the warmest winter on record, he said, consumers' heating bills are still up an average of 23% this year for natural gas and 24% for oil. "It's clear that America's competitiveness, jobs, and economic growth are at risk," Gerard declared. "The question is, 'Will Congress at last take action on one of the most important issues facing our nation?' "

The alliance urged Congress to act on several pending proposals, including a bill passed 16 to 5 by the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee on March 8 requiring the Interior Department to hold an oil and natural gas lease sale within one year for an area south of the Florida panhandle. The so-called Lease Sale 181 area, which is more than 100 miles off the Florida coast, contains an estimated 5 trillion cu ft of natural gas.

The groups also support a more sweeping House bill, sponsored by Rep. John Peterson (R-Pa.), that would lift the two-decade-old ban on offshore drilling off most of the U.S. coastline.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama's Energy Plan Stirs Mixed Reaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Stalemate
Offshore drilling measure advances in U.S. Senate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE