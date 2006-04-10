Lanxess sets more revamping

Lanxess has embarked on a third round of restructuring measures. Among the major areas to be affected are styrenic resins, polybutadiene rubber, butyl rubber, and inorganic pigments. Lanxess is targeting a combined annual savings of more than $60 million by 2009. The restructuring will lead to the loss of 250 jobs, including 80 in South America, about 80 in Addyston, Ohio, and another 80 in Orange, Texas. Lanxess has already announced the closure of a styrenics facility in Camaçari, Brazil; following this closure, the Americas region will be supplied mainly from Addyston. Lanxess Chairman Axel C. Heitmann says the firm is also looking at options for its textile-processing-chemicals business.
