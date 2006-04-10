Lubrizol exiting drug compounds

Lubrizol has agreed to sell its business in active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates to Auctus Management, a German private equity firm. The business, which is expected to have sales this year of about $30 million, includes facilities in Raubling, Germany, and Chennai, India. Lubrizol says this is the fifth and last divestiture since its announcement last year that it would sell off businesses with combined annual revenues of $500 million.
