Mitsui builds in China, Thailand

Mitsui Chemicals and China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) will form a 50-50 venture to produce bisphenol-A in Shanghai. The 120,000-metric-ton-per-year plant will cost about $110 million and is due to open in the fall of 2007. The unit will source its phenol and acetone raw materials from Sinopec Shanghai Gao-Qiao. Separately, Mitsui will spend $40 million to almost double capacity at its spunbonded nonwoven polypropylene plant in Rayong province, Thailand, to 30,000 metric tons per year.
