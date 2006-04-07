Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nanotech Consumer Product Recalled in Germany

Glass-treating spray containing nanoparticles may have medical problems in many consumers

by Ann M. Thayer
April 7, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

On March 31, the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) issued a warning against using a household product containing nanoparticles that has led to what is apparently the first recall of a nanotechnology-based product. In a period of less than two weeks, regional poison control centers in Germany received about 80 reports of people coughing or complaining of fever and headache, and several people were hospitalized with pulmonary edema, after using "Magic Nano" surface-sealing sprays.

Cleaning-product manufacturer Kleinmann GmbH, which packages and sells the sprays, quickly withdrew aerosol formulations that also contain a propellant and warned against their further use. The company has sold the products in pump bottles for more than two years and has had no reports of problems. The sprays are designed for treating glass and ceramic surfaces to make them water- and dirt-repellant for easier cleaning.

Magic Nano products contain silica and silicone nanoparticles as well as ethanol, water, and other ingredients, according to the poison control center GIZ-Nord. Although Kleinmann did not name specific suppliers involved, it has partnered with nanomaterial producer Nanopool, along with companies spun off from the Institute for New Materials in Saarbrucken.

According to BfR, it seems that users had "inhaled components of the spray which had remained in the ambient air as fine particles of the aerosol." The exact cause of the health problems and any connection to the nanoparticles or propellant have yet to be established, BfR points out. Kleinmann says it and its suppliers are cooperating with authorities to understand and clarifyuse of the problem.

Organizations seeking better risk assessments, if not outright controls, for nanomaterials responded quickly to news of the recall. Placing the blame on the nanoparticles, Patrick Lin, research director of the Nanoethics Group, says, "This should serve as a wake-up call to regulators, industry, and the public that nanotechnology???s risks are not just theoretical, but all too real."

Taking a more cautionary position, Richard Denison, senior scientist at Environmental Defense, asked, "Isn't it time we learned to understand and address risks before we market products like these to consumers?" The public interest group wants to see more research into environmental, health, and safety risks along with associated regulatory policies. Meanwhile, it is working with DuPont to create a framework for the responsible development, production, use, and disposal of nanomaterials.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cause of mystery vaping lung illnesses remains elusive
TCE Poses Risks, EPA Assessment Says
EPA Naming Secret Names

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE