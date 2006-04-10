We were pleased to see DuPont's Pamela Sharpe featured on the cover of your Feb. 6 issue. It is always exciting and gratifying for our scientists and engineers to have one of our own so recognized. I thought perhaps your readership might want to know more about her.
Sharpe is a senior research microbiologist in DuPont Central Research & Development. She joined DuPont in 1998 after receiving her Ph.D. from the University of Maryland and conducting postdoctoral research at Johns Hopkins University. She is using her skills in molecular genetics to develop unique microbial biocatalysts for production of high-valued products from methane as raw material. Her research has already led to one issued patent, with an additional seven patents pending.
Sharpe exemplifies DuPont's capabilities in the emerging field of industrial biotechnology and our drive toward sustainable products and technologies.
Thomas M. Connelly
Chief science and technology officer DuPont
Wilmington, Del.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter