Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Plants as energy sources

April 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Energy that does not degrade the environment will have to be harvested by dipping into the large stream of it that the sun sends our way, rather than by extracting it from geologic strata.

Plants are fairly adept at fixing solar energy; the whole plant can be viewed as fixed sunlight. Most people imagine that the usable portion is in the plant's seeds, and many schemes are in development to use those seeds as energy currency. Grains are brewed in gigantic fermentation installations, into what amounts to wine, and the alcohol in it is distilled to furnish motor fuel; oil seeds are harvested and transesterified with methanol to furnish biodiesel.

Much less attention goes into using whole plants for energy other than to simply burn them with, at best, the creation of steam in stationary installations. There are attempts to develop enzyme systems that might turn cellulose (paper pulp) into sugars that could be fermented and furnish alcohol; however, cellulose's claim to fame as a material of construction in trees is that it is very resistant to degradation into sugars.

I hear that a demonstrated technology is commercially offered for fast pyrolysis of biomass into liquid fuel. The installations required are very small compared with those necessary for the alcohol-from-grain scheme. I am told that a commercial demonstration plant already exists in Malaysia, in addition to a pilot plant in the Netherlands.

Doetze Sikkema
Richmond, Va.

Leonard Greiner's comments merit serious attention from all concerned readers (C&EN, Jan. 30, page 4). He correctly suggests that rapid-growth plants require no special nutrients. Regrettably, he doesn't go quite far enough. Use the weeds to make power alcohol instead of burning petroleum to spray them with petrochemical pesticides. Extract phytoestrogens from kudzu instead of spraying it with xenoestrogenic pesticides. C&EN readers more than anyone else should see the beauty of mining weeds for their phytochemicals, which are increasingly expensive to synthesize as the cost of petrofuels increases. Each weed contains thousands of phytochemicals, some of them high priced and useful, though at low parts-per-trillion or parts-per-million levels. Take out those valuables, and leave all that residual biomass to be converted by C&EN chemists into alcohol to dilute and ultimately replace our ever more expensive petroleum imports.

James A. Duke
Fulton, Md.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nextfuels To Revive Shell Biofuels Demo
Bioethanol Production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulose Direct

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE