Prosonix debuts in ultrasonics

Prosonix has been launched as a new company following its acquisition of the C3 Technology business from Accentus. Based at England's Oxford Science Park, Prosonix applies ultrasonics to crystallization control and process intensification. "This is a major milestone for the Prosonix team after four years of hard work in taking a hitherto academic technology to commercial scale," says CEO David Hipkiss.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter