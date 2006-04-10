Sigma-Aldrich moves in China

Lab chemicals supplier Sigma-Aldrich has bought its main distributor in China, opened a new warehouse in Shanghai, set up a wholly owned company, and boosted the size of its administrative offices. The company says the moves will help it deliver products to Chinese customers faster than it does now. The acquisition of distributor Beijing Superior Chemicals & Instruments will boost Sigma's China sales force from nine people to 87 people. Sigma says its sales in China last year grew 46% over 2004.
