Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Stick to chemistry

April 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The commentary by Jurgen Exner is of considerable interest to us at the Institute for Regulatory Science (RSI) (C&EN, Dec. 12, 2005, page 30). At RSI, we use best available science (BAS) rather than sound science to describe the status, as well as the reliability, of scientific information. Briefly, the status of science is divided into three categories: proven science, evolving science, and fallacious information. Each of these has two subcategories. For example, evolving science includes scientific extrapolation and scientific judgment. The reliability of scientific information is divided into four categories: personal opinions, gray literature, peer-reviewed, and consensus-processed.

Exner is correct in encouraging ACS to get involved in the consensus process. There are, however, two limitations to ACS's involvement. First, ACS is qualified to reach a consensus only on issues dealing with chemistry. Despite the temptation to address other scientific issues, ACS's credibility centers on chemical issues. More important, scientists are often tempted to get involved in societal issues derived from science. What qualifies ACS, a committee of ACS, or a chemist to judge a societal issue? Once the science—including its uncertainties—is settled, ACS is as qualified to deal with social issues as are the associations of retailers or booksellers. The same applies to a committee of ACS or a chemist.

At RSI, we have performed more than 300 peer reviews and similar activities and have found that if one limits the scope of the review or the consensus process to science, in the overwhelming majority of cases, disagreements disappear. Amazingly, this is valid even if the subject is contested and the reviewers have divergent social views. Scientists who deal with issues such as global warming would be well-advised to stick to the science and leave the societal implications of the science to those who by virtue of election or appointment are qualified to do so.

I hope that ACS gets involved in scientific issues such as environmental protection and sticks to the requirements of BAS.

A. Alan Moghissi
Columbia, Md.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump orders US government agencies to slash advisory panels﻿
Protect scientific integrity and advisors, scientists tell Trump
Improved literacy unlikely to improve support for science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE