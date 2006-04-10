Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Taste Of Chemistry

Meeting highlights include ultrahydrophobic films, peptide antibiotics, gas chromatography detection

April 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Chemists—God love 'em—have a fondness for polysyllabic terms that most other people struggle to pronounce, much less understand. Who else but a chemist could make pentaphenylcyclopentadienyltris(di-methylamido)zirconium roll off the tongue on the first try?

So when more than 12,000 chemical professionals converged on Atlanta in late March for the American Chemical Society's national meeting, they brought with them their arcane lexicon of molecules and methods.

That lexicon includes fluorinated polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes, a family of highly hydrophobic materials; mannopeptimycins, a promising new class of antibiotics; and a technique called Penning ionization electron spectroscopy that is literally going out of this world. These topics are more than linguistic mouthfuls—they represent some of the intriguing research tidbits uncovered at the Atlanta meeting. Read on to find out more.

Silsesquioxanes Bead Water For A Clean Sweep

Rough surface texture enhances hydrophobicity of fluorinated silicon-oxygen cage compounds

Enter The Mannopeptimycins

New class of antibiotics offers hope in treating resistant infections

PIES In The Sky

A technique from plasma physics is being developed as a mini GC detector for space applications

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2022
Call for papers: 2022 Northwest Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2018

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE