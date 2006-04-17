Advertisement

Materials

Andrew Ouderkirk Recipient Of Minnesota Award

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Ouderkirk
[+]Enlarge

Andrew J. Ouderkirk, a corporate scientist in 3M's Optical Systems Division, St. Paul, has received the 2006 Minnesota Award in Chemistry from the ACS Minnesota Section. He will be honored during an award ceremony on May 16 at Hamline University, in St. Paul.

Ouderkirk proposed the concept of birefringent polymeric mirrors and formed and led the team developing 3M's multilayer optical film (MOF) technology platform. MOF products have wide-ranging, innovative applications such as light-polarizing products, ultra-high-efficiency light reflectors, and wavelength-selective products. The initial MOF product, Dual Brightness Enhancement Film, was the world's first commercially successful reflective film polarizer. It is now commonly used in liquid-crystal displays for handheld, monitor, and TV applications.

Ouderkirk's other recognitions include the 2004 ACS Award for Creative Invention, a Fast Company 2000 Fast 50 Award, the 2003 Finance & Commerce Innovator of the Year, and election to the National Academy of Engineering in 2005.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

