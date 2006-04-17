Back In The Game
Long the target of skepticism, oligonucleotide-based antisense drugs are starting to regain favor with investors
April 17, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 16
Long the target of skepticism, oligonucleotide-based antisense drugs are starting to regain favor with investors
Long the target of skepticism, oligonucleotide-based antisense drugs are starting to regain favor with investors
Computational method leads to library of enzymes that fold and function
Russia, even U.S., is not likely to destroy arsenals completely by 2012 as mandated by treaty
Chemicals beat major indexes, while biotech and pharmaceutical shares lag behind
Database finds diverse themes and predominantly basic research in federally funded R&D