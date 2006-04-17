Advertisement

Careers

Applicants For Organic Graduate Fellowships

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry is soliciting applications for the 2006-07 Graduate Fellowships in Organic Chemistry.

The division annually awards fellowships to outstanding third- and fourth-year Ph.D. candidates in organic chemistry. The fellowship stipend is $23,250, and fellows will be given some financial support for travel to the 2007 National Organic Symposium to present posters on their work.

Awardees are selected by an independent committee, and evidence of research accomplishments is an important factor in the selection process. Applicants should submit a short original essay as part of the competition. More detailed instructions can be found at: www.organicdivision.org/fellowships.html. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or green-card holders. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submissions is June 3.

