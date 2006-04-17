Arkema boosts capacity

Arkema is expanding capacity for the refrigerant hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 (HCFC-22, chlorodifluoromethane) by 50% at its plant in Changshu, China. Though the U.S. and most of the developed world agreed, under the Montreal protocol, to phase out the ozone-depleting chemical in refrigeration applications, Arkema says it is still a fast-growing product in China, which has no such restrictions looming. The product is also enjoying strong growth in the region as a raw material to make polytetrafluoroethylene. Atofina, Arkema's predecessor, opened the plant in 2000.
