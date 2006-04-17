Asahi Glass adds protein plant

Asahi Glass will build what it says will be Japan's largest recombinant-protein plant operated by a contract manufacturer of active biopharmaceutical ingredients. The company expects that the facility will come on-line in July 2008. It will be located in Chiba and will feature a 3,000-L jar fermentor. Since 2000, Asahi Glass has supplied small quantities of recombinant proteins for biopharmaceutical use from a pilot plant in Yokohama. The new plant will multiply production capacity 10-fold.
