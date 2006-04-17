Advertisement

People

CINF-IO Scholarship Winners Announced

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
The ACS Division of Chemical Information (CINF) and IO Informatics have announced the winners of the CINF-IO Informatics Scholarship for Scientific Excellence. The scholarship rewards graduate students for scientific excellence in chemical information and related sciences.

The winners are Lorant Bodis, Laboratory for Organic Chemistry, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich; Barun Bhhatarai, chemistry department, Clarkson University; Cheng Chang, department of pharmaceutics, University of Maryland, Baltimore; Xiao Dong, School of Informatics, Indiana University; and Monika Rella, Institute of Molecular & Cellular Biology, University of Leeds, in England.

"This award supports the ongoing mission of CINF by providing opportunities for career development based on recognition of scientific excellence," said Osman F. GÜner, chair of the division.

The scholarship recipients were honored at a luncheon during the ACS national meeting in Atlanta. Each winner received a $1,000 award and a one-year, free-of-charge license to IO Informatics Sentient software, for use by the students at their academic institutions.

