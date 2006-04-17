Call For Nominations For Spencer Award

The Kansas City section of the American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for the 2006 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award is presented annually and carries an honorarium of $6,000.
Nominations should be sent by May 15 to Spencer Award Committee of the Kansas City Section of ACS, Chemistry Department, University of Missouri-Kansas City, 5009 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110. Nomination forms and additional information are available at www.umkc.edu/chem/kcacs.
