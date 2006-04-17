Catalysis Award Goes To Delgass

W. Nicholas Delgass, professor of chemical engineering at Purdue University, has won the 2006 Award for Excellence in Catalysis, presented by the Catalysis Society of Metropolitan New York.
Delgass is being recognized for his numerous and significant contributions to catalysis science. His research has provided clear mechanistic insights into complex catalytic systems. He pioneered the application to catalytic systems of many spectroscopic techniques, such as Mössbauer, XPS, SIMS, and solid-state NMR, providing structural understanding of both active sites and key organic intermediates.
Delgass is the director of Purdue's newly formed Center for Catalysis Design. He is leading a multiscientist effort to utilize high-throughput experimentation along with forward-predictive fundamental models to systematically suggest new catalyst structures for experimental design.
Delgass will be honored with a plaque and a cash award during a Catalysis Society meeting on May 24.
