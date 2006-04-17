Chemvention Competition Winners

The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the Office of Community Activities have announced the finalists and grand prize winner of the 2005 Chemvention competition.
As part of last year's theme, "The Joy of Toys," competing ACS student affiliate chapters were challenged to develop a toy or game that teaches a concept of chemistry.
The grand prize winner is Bridgewater State College, which received $2,000 from Air Products & Chemicals to be used toward the purchase of a computer system.
The finalists are Frostburg State University, Manhattan College/College of Mount St. Vincent, Northeastern University, and Tarleton State University. They will each be sent four Texas Instrument TI-89 Platinum Graphing Calculators, sponsored by Texas Instruments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter