Ciba acquires and collaborates

Ciba Specialty Chemicals has acquired one company and entered a collaboration agreement with another. The acquired company is Cantex Health Sciences International, a regulatory and scientific consulting firm that is privately held and has expertise in food and nutrition; pharmaceuticals and health care; chemicals; and agriculture, biotech, and consumer products. Separately, Ciba has entered into an industrial collaboration with Novaled, which is engaged in research, development, and commercialization of organic light-emitting diode technologies and proprietary materials.
