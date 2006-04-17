The Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) is seeking letters of intent for its new cross-disciplinary fellowships. These fellowships are intended for postdoctoral fellows with Ph.D. degrees in the physical sciences, chemistry, mathematics, engineering, or computer sciences who wish to receive training in biology. The deadline for application is Aug. 31. Guidelines for 2007 will be available in May 2006, and preregistration and electronic application forms will be available in early July.
HFSP funding programs start at the postdoctoral level. No support is available for undergraduate or Ph.D. students. In addition, the program does not provide travel grants for attending conferences. Information on these fellowships is posted at www.hfsp.org.
