Dow, Rompetrol in pact

Dow Chemical and Romania's Rompetrol Petrochemicals have formed an agreement to make and market low-density and high-density polyethylene resins. Over the next 14 years, Rompetrol will supply Dow with the resins, made according to Dow's standards and quality assessment and control practices. Annual output is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons per year, with deliveries to Dow in the initial phase of the agreement of up to 60,000 metric tons per year. Rompetrol will receive technical support, feedstock, and technical specifications for polymers from Dow, which will also provide ethylene supplies to Rompetrol until the Romanian company can start up its pyrolysis installation.
