Policy

Fulbrights for international students

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
A recent news article noted the creation of a Fulbright scholarship for international students (C&EN, Jan. 16, page 7). The scholarship, which would assist foreign students pursuing graduate work in science and technology at top U.S. institutions, was a part of the State Department's new initiatives to promote U.S. education for foreign students. Karen Hughes, undersecretary of state for public affairs and public diplomacy, stated in the report that the scholarship addressed the need to "ensure that America will remain the center of scientific inquiry and cutting-edge technology."

The more appropriate way for the federal government to ensure the nation's future position in the scientific and technological fields would be to address the inadequacy of science and mathematics education in the U.S.

Recent international test scores show that students educated in U.S. public schools are significantly behind students in other nations. Although many American students may excel and pursue study in science and technology, upon entering graduate school, many are significantly underprepared when compared with international students studying with them at U.S. universities.

As an American graduate student in the physical sciences, I have seen the disparity in backgrounds between American and international students. In addition, with the high percentage of foreign students, coursework is often taught at the level of the international students, leaving American students behind.

Although I do acknowledge that the contribution made by international students is significant, I believe that the answer to ensuring the U.S. position in science and technology should not be found in funding international graduate students, but rather in focusing federal money and attention on solving the U.S. public school system crisis. When this problem is resolved, I am sure the well-educated American children will guarantee the nation's position as a leader in science and technology.

Carrie Jensen
Philadelphia

Correction

Feb. 13, page 11:

The fiscal 2007 funding proposal for the Department of Energy Office of Science was inadvertently reported to be $44.1 billion. The actual proposal is $4.1 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

