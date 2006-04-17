Advertisement

Synthesis

Grad Students Win Awards In Germany

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Several students from the ACS Northeastern Section (NESACS) have won awards in Germany. Dan Killelea, a graduate student in the chemistry department at Tufts University, received a third-place award of 150 euros for his oral presentation at the 8th Young Scientists' Conference on Chemistry, which was organized by the German Chemical Society's Younger Chemists Committee and held in Konstanz, Germany, March 16-18. Killelea, a student of Arthur Utz's, spoke on "Controlling Surface Chemistry via Selective Excitation of Rovibrational States."

Two other NESACS students received certificates citing the exceptional quality of their research posters: Vikki Tsefrikas, a graduate student in Lawrence Scott's laboratory at Boston College, on "Progress toward the First Chemical Synthesis of a Single-Walled Nanotube" and Leland Johnson, a graduate student with James Panek at Boston University, on "Expansion of [4+2] Annulation Strategies."

These three students were among the eight graduate students and four undergraduates from colleges and universities within NESACS who took a weeklong exchange trip to Germany, which also included a tour of the chemistry department of the University of Konstanz, a visit to the Max Planck Institute's Center of Material Research in Freiburg, a day at Altana Pharma, a guided tour of the old medieval section of Konstanz, and a boat ride on Lake Konstanz to Meerburg. The conference attracted almost 200 young chemists from 15 countries.

The trip was sponsored by NESACS and hosted by the German Chemical Society's Younger Chemists Committee. A group of German students will come to Boston in August 2007 to attend and participate in the ACS national meeting.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

