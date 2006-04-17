Advertisement

Policy

Invitation To 10th Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
All are invited to register for the 10th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will be held in Washington, D.C., June 26-30. According to organizers, the conference is driven by a belief in one simple but powerful idea: "As chemists and engineers, we have it in our power to design a sustainable future. From energy to agriculture, materials to medicine, our ability to create at the most fundamental level gives us the power to change whole sectors of the world economy."

The conference begins on Monday morning with student workshops in Green Chemistry & Engineering. On Monday evening, key innovators will be honored at the 2006 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards Ceremony. The technical program kicks off on Tuesday morning and will feature keynote addresses, plenary talks, and technical presentations from leading experts representing a wide range of progress in green chemistry and green engineering. Formal and informal events throughout the week will expose attendees to the latest advances in green chemistry and engineering from across the spectrum of the chemical enterprise.

Information about registration, housing, and travel and the complete technical program are available on the Web at www.greenchem2006.org.

