Lanxess invests at home

Lanxess is to invest more than $26 million to expand several production capacities in Germany. At its Krefeld-Uerdingen site, the company's semicrystalline-products business unit will spend about $14 million to expand production of nylon 6 for engineering plastics, with the new capacity scheduled to come onstream early next year. The project will give Lanxess one of the world's largest production facilities for nylon 6, the company says. Meanwhile, at its Dormagen site, Lanxess has invested more than $12 million in a new facility to manufacture Velcorin, a cold sterilant for beverages that it currently makes at Uerdingen. The additional plant is now set to begin regular production following what the company describes as successful completion of trials.
