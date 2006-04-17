Advertisement

Mitsubishi boosts polycarbonate

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Mitsubishi Chemical will boost polycarbonate production in Japan and is planning to initiate production in China as well. The Japanese facility, expected to come on-line in March 2008, will be located at the company's Kurosaki complex on the island of Kyushu. The $210 million project, which involves shutting down one of two existing 20,000-metric-ton-per-year polycarbonate units at the site and adding a new 60,000-metric-ton unit, will double current annual capacity in Kurosaki to 80,000 metric tons per year. Mitsubishi will also build a 100,000-metric-ton plant producing the intermediate raw material diphenylcarbonate. In China, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics-a 50-50 venture of Mitsubishi Chemical and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical-and partner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) have signed a letter of intent to build a 60,000-metric-ton polycarbonate unit and a 100,000-metric-ton bisphenol A plant at the site of Sinopec subsidiary Beijing Yanshan. The $190 million project, still at the feasibility study stage, is expected to come on-line in December 2008.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

