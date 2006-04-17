Mitsubishi boosts polycarbonate

Mitsubishi Chemical will boost polycarbonate production in Japan and is planning to initiate production in China as well. The Japanese facility, expected to come on-line in March 2008, will be located at the company's Kurosaki complex on the island of Kyushu. The $210 million project, which involves shutting down one of two existing 20,000-metric-ton-per-year polycarbonate units at the site and adding a new 60,000-metric-ton unit, will double current annual capacity in Kurosaki to 80,000 metric tons per year. Mitsubishi will also build a 100,000-metric-ton plant producing the intermediate raw material diphenylcarbonate. In China, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics-a 50-50 venture of Mitsubishi Chemical and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical-and partner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) have signed a letter of intent to build a 60,000-metric-ton polycarbonate unit and a 100,000-metric-ton bisphenol A plant at the site of Sinopec subsidiary Beijing Yanshan. The $190 million project, still at the feasibility study stage, is expected to come on-line in December 2008.
