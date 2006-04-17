Mosaic secures ammonia

Mosaic, the combined fertilizer operations of IMC Global and Cargill Crop Nutrition, signed a preliminary agreement to participate in a petroleum coke gasification project. The company, plagued by high raw material prices, expects to purchase the 1.3 million tons of anhydrous ammonia to be produced annually at the gasification unit. US Syngas, a private developer of gasification projects based on petroleum by-products, will build the plant adjacent to Mosaic's St. James Parish, La., phosphate plant pending financing and regulatory approvals. The proposed plant will also sell syngas and carbon dioxide to industrial customers. Other participants in the project include General Electric, which will provide gasification technology, and Eastman Chemical, which will operate the plant.
