Nanotubes in the '90s

In the otherwise excellent article on the discovery of "superstretchy" carbon nanotubes, C&EN states that single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) were discovered "more than 20 years" ago (C&EN, Jan. 23, page 10). C60, also known as buckminsterfullerene or buckyball, was first reported in 1985, but it wasn't until 1991 that SWNTs were formally postulated. They were finally isolated in 1993, three years before the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for the discovery of C60.
As an active researcher in this area, I am aware that any practical innovations for SWNTs have been a long time coming, but not quite so long as C&EN would have us believe.
Walter V. Cicha
Schenectady, N.Y.
The fiscal 2007 funding proposal for the Department of Energy Office of Science was inadvertently reported to be $44.1 billion. The actual proposal is $4.1 billion.
